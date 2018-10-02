Free legal advice clinic returns to Eagle, Frisco on Thursday, Oct. 4
October 2, 2018
If You Go …
What: Free Legal Advice Clinic
When: Thursday, Oct. 4, Sign in 1-2 p.m., Clinic 1-3 p.m.
Where: Eagle County Justice Center, Eagle; Colorado Workforce Center, Frisco
Cost: Free
Information: Legal assistance from volunteer attorneys. It’s the first Thursday of each month. Call Colorado Legal Services at 970-668-9612.
EAGLE — A free monthly legal advice clinic returns Thursday, Oct. 4, to Eagle and Frisco.
Sponsored by Colorado Legal Services, attorneys at the monthly drop-in clinic will offer legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant disputes, protection orders and consumer/collections.
The clinics provide one-on-one legal assistance from volunteer attorneys for low-income community members who do not have an attorney. The attorneys will answer questions, provide help with court forms, and explain law and procedure for civil issues.
