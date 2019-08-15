Free paint recycling event coming to Gypsum Eagle ACE Hardware on Aug. 22

PaintCare — the nonprofit stewardship organization that runs paint recycling programs across Colorado — is hosting free paint recycling event on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Gypsum Eagle ACE Hardware store in Gypsum.

Households and businesses can drop off their unwanted paint from 2-6 p.m.

The events are free and will be held rain or shine. The following products will be accepted at the events: house paint, stains, primers, sealers, and clear top coatings (varnish and shellac). Households may bring any amount of latex or oil-based paint to the events, but there are restrictions on oil-based paint for some businesses.

Businesses with questions should visit paintcare.org/CO or call PaintCare at (855) 724-6809.

PaintCare makes it easy and convenient for everyone across Colorado to recycle unused, unwanted paint. Now in its fourth year, the program has nearly 175 locations in the state where households and businesses can drop off leftover paint all year round, including paint and hardware stores, household waste management facilities, and other locations.

Some rural locations do not have any year-round paint recycling locations, so PaintCare is traveling from town to town to provide additional opportunities for Coloradans in rural communities to recycle paint. These events are a good opportunity to get rid of larger amounts of house paint that may have accumulated in storage over time. The Colorado paint stewardship program is required by the Colorado Paint Product Stewardship Act (SB 14-029), signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper on June 6, 2014, and specifically requires the program to bring paint recycling to rural areas.