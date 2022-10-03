Free piano concert explores dance music through the ages

Gena Bedrosian will perform a free piano concert titled "Shall We Dance" this Saturday.

Local musician Gena Bedrosian is performing a free classical music concert on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Gracious Savior Lutheran Church in Edwards.

Bedrosian is a retired emergency physician with a lifelong passion for music. She studied classical piano throughout her childhood and young adult years with the intention of becoming a professional musician, but life took her along another path.

“I became an emergency physician, married, had three kids, took care of elderly parents and life continued on, but throughout that time I was getting more and more back into my musical pursuits,” Bedrosian said.

Now, she is returning to her original life’s passion and sharing her talents with the community.

The program is titled “Shall We Dance” and is written and arranged entirely for piano. The musical selections that Bedrosian has chosen spans from 17th to 20th century dance music, across a range of styles from ballet to tango to ballroom dance. Over the course of 75 minutes, she will take listeners on a journey over 400 years, performing beloved classics from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” ballet and selections by George Gershwin, among many others.

“You can start out thinking of guys in tights with white powdered wigs standing in a row bowing to the ladies and end up in the 20th century with the two step, the rumba or swirling ballroom dancing,” Bedrosian said. “It’s a wide range, and it just makes you feel happy.”

The program closes, fittingly, with a rendition of “I Could Have Danced All Night” from the musical “My Fair Lady.”

Bedrosian said that her intention with the free programming is to broaden exposure and access to classical music, particularly in the months that Bravo! Vail is not in the valley. By creating a thematic program, she hopes that people can engage not only with composers but with the dance scenes of past centuries, and provide a transportive experience through sound.

“When you get into that, you can just close your eyes and be there,” Bedrosian said. “It just makes you leave with a smile on your face.”

The 75-minute show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Gracious Savior Lutheran Church in Edwards.