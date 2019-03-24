Free Ski with a Ranger program at Beaver Creek

Did you realize that there are 2.3 million acres of National Forest System lands on the White River National Forest? Or, that there are 11 ski areas that the U.S. Forest System administers? Those are just a few of the bits of info you will learn while on the Ski with a Ranger tour offered on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Every Monday afternoon through April 8, skiers and snowboarders level three and above can join the free tour that runs from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Groups meet at the Environmental Learning Center at the Top of the Red Buffalo Express lift. Here, the group meets the volunteer Forest Service ranger who leads an educational nature tour on the slopes.

While traveling down the slopes, the ranger will stop at different vantage points to possibly give you a few hints on how to tell the difference between a fir tree and a spruce tree. Or they may tell you that not all animals migrate during the winter season. The ones that stick around are called resisters, such as deer, weasels and gray jays.

Did you realize the trails you travel down are part of our National Forest Land system? This land is your land. It’s not just a song title, but something to cherish and enjoy.

These free programs are led by the naturalists at Walking Mountains Science Center. Vail Resorts has a long-standing partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and Walking Mountains that delivers interpretation opportunities to their skiers and snowboarders.

While Beaver Creek offers Ski with a Ranger on Mondays, Vail offers a similar program, Ski with Smokey the Bear, on Wednesdays.

To learn more about the tours on both Vail and Beaver Creek Mountain, visit http://www.beavercreek.com and http://www.vail.com.