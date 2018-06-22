Free Vail Bluegrass series begins Wednesday, June 27, with River Whyless

The Vail Bluegrass festival kicks off its fifth annual series on Wednesday, June 27.

The four-concert series takes place in Lionshead Village on Wednesday evenings starting at 6 p.m. and is free of charge.

The first show will be River Whyless from Asheville, North Carolina.

Fresh on the heels of their new record, "Kindness, A Rebel," River Whyless brings to Vail their traditional yet eclectic sounds of folk and bluegrass.

They will be supported by Buffalo Commons, of Steamboat Springs.

Vail America Days

On July 4, Vail Bluegrass presents a free, day-long Independence Day event. Kicking things off at noon as the Vail America Days parade winds down, the Vail Mountain School's CJM Jazz Trio will open up for Denver up-and-comers Boot Gun, Chain Station and the Drunken Hearts.

The evening will top off with a performance by headlining bluegrass band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, followed by the annual town of Vail fireworks show.

On July 11, the festival will welcome critically-acclaimed songwriter Tyler Childers to the Vail Bluegrass stage amid his summer tour that hits Bonnaroo, the Ride Festival and more. Childers' latest release, "Purgatory," was produced by award-winning artist Sturgill Simpson, and has gained national-level attention since its release in 2017. Vail local band Hardscrabble will open for Childers.

Improv

The Vail Bluegrass wraps up on July 18 with the Everyone Orchestra. Conductor Matt Butler will lead his ever-changing lineup of musicians through 2 hours of non-stop improv. This time the band features Drew Emmitt, of Leftover Salmon, Rev. Jeff Mosier, of Aquarium Rescue Unit, Bridget Law & Darren Garvey, of Elephant Revival, and Tyler Grant and Adrian Engfer, of Grant Farm.

Durango band Liver Down the River will open for the Everyone Orchestra.

As always, Vail Bluegrass will partner with and recognize a local nonprofit that goes above and beyond in its respective space. This summer that nonprofit is the town of Vail's Restore the Gore initiative, which will receive some of the funds raised through the on-site raffles taking place at the shows.

Vail Bluegrass festival sponsors include the town of Vail, the Antlers at Vail, Vail Mountain, Moe's Bar B Que, Never Summer, Icelantic Skis, All Four Guitars, Visit Vail (Vail Chamber & Business Association), Breckenridge Brewery and Eco Products.