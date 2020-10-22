Free, virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid training planned for Oct. 29

SpeakUp ReachOut, in collaboration with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and Vail Valley Cares will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid training on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (ages 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

Once registered, participants will receive an email from MHFA with pre-course work (self-paced and required to be completed by Tuesday, October 27th) as well as all Zoom information for the virtual course.

To learn more visit speakupreachout.org.