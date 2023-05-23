Freedom Park in Edwards hosts Eagle County Memorial Day ceremony

The Colors are presented during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. The event, which begins at 3 p.m. Monday, remembers those who lost their lives in active service.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10721 will put on a public ceremony honoring veterans and emergency responders from Eagle County at 3 p.m. Monday at Freedom Park in Edwards.

The ceremony will be held at the flagpole and include a color guard of local veterans, music performed by Michelle Cohn Levy and a keynote address by Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.

There will also be a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Tennessee Pass at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial.

Eagle County government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices, will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday and will reopen Tuesday.

The Eagle County landfill will open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.