Freedom Park playground in Edwards set for upgrade

The new design for the playground at Edwards' Freedom Park has a natural progression from younger to older age groups.

Courtesy photo

The playground at Freedom Park in Edwards is getting a makeover this year, with a $500,000 overhaul that will replace the existing structures with all-new features.

The current playground is over 16 years old, with wooden structures that are deteriorating and require constant maintenance to keep safe and usable. The new design by Star Playgrounds is constructed of weather-resilient materials and is designed to provide a more diverse play experience, with a natural progression from younger to older age groups.

The young children’s corner, designed for kids aged 2-5, is stylized as a campsite, with a tent that doubles as a miniature climbing wall, a sleeping bear tunnel and a tree-shaped structure with immersive activities. Small rocking animals and butterflies surround two playground structures that feature three different level slides, and a classic see-saw rounds out the fun.

Moving toward the nearby playing fields, the level of difficulty and size of the features increase to provide older children with interesting and challenging obstacles. These include a climbing wall, monkey bars, a ropes course, and a log roll, as well as climbing structures that remain consistent with the natural atmosphere in the shape of rocks and tree trunks.

There are 12 swings in the new design, including four basic swings, four children’s swings, two tire swings, one parent and child swing, and one ADA-accessible swing. Increasing ADA accessibility was a priority in the design of the new park, which includes multiple points of wheelchair access.

Areas of the playground floor near the swings and the younger children’s play area will be covered in a soft, rubberized surface to cushion falls.

Eagle County is paying for the upgrade, and Mountain Recreation will be responsible for maintenance. The county plans to complete most construction on the new playground before the winter season and will install the final materials in early spring.