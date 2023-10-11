Fresh off Americanafest, Madeline Hawthorne plays the Vilar in Beaver Creek

In 2023, Madeline Hawthorne debuted at the Americanafest in Nashville.

Dan Bradner/Courtesy photo

Though living in Montana nurtured Madeline Hawthorne as a songwriter and early performer, Colorado — and her band, which hails from our home state — is cultivating “the full-fledged rockstar that I hope I’m going to be and become,” she said.

Hawthorne grew up in a musical family; her mom was a full-time singer on the East Coast and taught voice at the collegiate level, and her dad, who studied to be a conductor at Berklee College of Music, always brought home new music and obsessed over songs, listening to them over and over, one line at a time, just as Hawthorne now does.

She started playing guitar at age 16 and hardly ever put the instrument down. She pursued music full-time straight out of college and began writing her own songs, drawing inspiration from folk singers like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, as well as pop radio, underground hip hop and country classics.

If you go… What: Madeline Hawthorne When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center Tickets: Part of Underground Sound Series ($150 for seven shows) or $25 ($30 day-of) More info: VilarPAC.org This show is for you if you also love: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin, Mary Chapin Carpenter

“My daily playlist had seemingly little rhyme or reason. I was drawn to vocal melodies, powerful lyrics and groovy backbeats,” she said. “If a song made my feet tap or pulled at my heartstrings, then I’d listen to it over and over and over again.”

She moved to Bozeman, Mont. to pursue a love interest and got married, then began touring throughout the nation with the Hawthorne Roots. But during the pandemic, the group broke up, and she launched her solo career.

Her self-reflective debut album, “Boots,” revolved around her personal struggles through a blend of roots, country, rock and soul. Now, she’s working on her second album, due out in 2024, and has just released the single, “Neon Wasteland.”

“With this new record, I have freedom to go outside of myself. Each character has some element of my experience — using my imagination (to envision) what I could have done if I had made a different decision at the fork in the road,” she said.

“Neon Wasteland” emerged after last year’s experience in Nashville, where she felt overwhelmed, like a fish out of water, not knowing many people and stepping out of her comfort zone to grow. In the bluesy-twang song, the character gives up a traditional life path to chase her dreams and hits a rough patch, barely making ends meet. The lyrics depict a woman “living on the sidelines stuck in this town, she needs a break, could use a hand, she’s all alone in this neon wasteland.”

“I had a couple nights in Nashville where I felt so small,” she said. “You go to a city for the first time, and the neon lights have this magical and powerful energy about them. If things aren’t turning out the way you want them to, those neon lights can look a whole lot different to you, depending on where you’re at emotionally.”

This year, she debuted at the Americanafest in Nashville and had a much different experience: She felt welcomed by the music community.

“I felt heard, seen and appreciated, and that’s all any of us want,” she said. “It felt like a triumph. I was encouraged to come back and make Nashville part of my growth.”

These days, she’s also making Colorado part of her musical journey with her Front Range band.

“Colorado has become a very important community to me — my entire band is from Colorado,” she said. “I have the best band — I couldn’t ask for better musicians‚ and they’re wonderful human beings. We have so much fun on stage, and I’ve been told you can really feel it from the audience’s perspective.”

With “equal parts grit and charm,” Hawthorne feels it’s her job to deliver a rousing show.

“We bring a lot of energy and a lot of smiles,” she said. “It’s just a really good time.”