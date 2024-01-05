Friday car chase takes Eagle County law enforcement to Eisenhower Tunnel and back

A car chase that began in EagleVail on Friday morning took law enforcement officers to Summit County and back before ending in Edwards.

Three suspects were taken into custody, said Ashley LaFleur with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Avon Police Department aided in apprehending the suspects.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said the vehicle the suspects were driving was impounded following the event.

Daly said the chase started in EagleVail, moved onto I-70, “went all the way to the Eisenhower tunnel, turned around, came all the way back and ended up going into Avon temporarily, came out of Avon and ended up in Edwards.”

LaFleur said the pursuit ended at the intersection of Berry Creek Road and Hackamore Road in Edwards.

A post on the EagleVail Community Facebook page on Friday said someone tried to steal a vehicle from their EagleVail home at about 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

“They rammed the vehicle that they were in with our truck trying to steal it,” according to the post. “We know they broke into at least two cars on the street.”