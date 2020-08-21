FRIDAY FIRE UPDATES: Grizzly Creek Fire at 11% containment, crews close to containing Wolcott blaze

Public Information Officer Wayne Patterson walks on the path at the Hanging Lake Rest Area in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

UPDATE 12:45p.m. Friday — The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in and on either side of Glenwood Canyon is now reported to be 11% contained, and grew by a small amount on Thursday to 29,992 acres.

According to the Friday morning update from the Great Basin Type 1 Incident Command Team, firefighters on Thursday continued to build direct and indirect fire line and strengthened existing containment lines around the fire.

“Thunderstorms brought rain to the east side of the fire in the Bair Ranch area, which slowed fire progression,” according to the morning report post to the incident Facebook page. “However, hot, dry and windy conditions persisted west of I-70 where the fire remained more active.”

Similar weather is expected Friday, which will likely increase fire activity. “The west side (Glenwood Springs area) of the fire remains hot and dry and can expect active fire behavior,” according to the morning report.

Rube Creek containment coming soon

Meanwhile, burning near Wolcott, the Rube Creek Fire has not grown since its initial estimate at 9 acres, Doug Cupp with the Greater Eagle Fire District said on Friday.

“Hand crews are up there today, reinforcing the line that we have around it,” Cupp said on Friday. “They’re expecting to be able to call containment sometime today.”

The Rube Creek Fire was quickly reported following a lightning strike in the area on Thursday, and crews were able to respond quickly with both air and on-the-ground support.

“We called for aircraft support immediately — there’s not much access to get up there by vehicles or by foot, because it’s on the side of a massive cliff — so we used air support initially to cool the fire and box it in with retardant,” Cupp said on Thursday.