FRIDAY FIRE UPDATES: Grizzly Creek Fire at 11% containment, crews close to containing Wolcott blaze
Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Vail Daily
UPDATE 12:45p.m. Friday — The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in and on either side of Glenwood Canyon is now reported to be 11% contained, and grew by a small amount on Thursday to 29,992 acres.
According to the Friday morning update from the Great Basin Type 1 Incident Command Team, firefighters on Thursday continued to build direct and indirect fire line and strengthened existing containment lines around the fire.
“Thunderstorms brought rain to the east side of the fire in the Bair Ranch area, which slowed fire progression,” according to the morning report post to the incident Facebook page. “However, hot, dry and windy conditions persisted west of I-70 where the fire remained more active.”
Similar weather is expected Friday, which will likely increase fire activity. “The west side (Glenwood Springs area) of the fire remains hot and dry and can expect active fire behavior,” according to the morning report.
Rube Creek containment coming soon
Meanwhile, burning near Wolcott, the Rube Creek Fire has not grown since its initial estimate at 9 acres, Doug Cupp with the Greater Eagle Fire District said on Friday.
“Hand crews are up there today, reinforcing the line that we have around it,” Cupp said on Friday. “They’re expecting to be able to call containment sometime today.”
The Rube Creek Fire was quickly reported following a lightning strike in the area on Thursday, and crews were able to respond quickly with both air and on-the-ground support.
“We called for aircraft support immediately — there’s not much access to get up there by vehicles or by foot, because it’s on the side of a massive cliff — so we used air support initially to cool the fire and box it in with retardant,” Cupp said on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Crews fight 3 additional fires in Eagle County as Grizzly Creek blaze burns
While the massive Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in Eagle County, firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit worked three other small fires on the White River National Forest in Eagle County on Thursday.
See more