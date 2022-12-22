 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: 25 years in the making | VailDaily.com
Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: 25 years in the making

Chris Dillmann
  

Harry Frampton speaks Thursday at the dedication of the Rippeto Family chandelier for the Vilar Performing Arts Center's 25th anniversary celebration in Beaver Creek. The chandelier, designed by Dale Chihuly, is fittingly 25 years old and contains 205 pieces of glass.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

