Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Giant slayer

Mikaela Shiffrin tears past a gate during Thursday's giant slalom at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Meribel, France. With her 13th-career world championships medal in 16 tries, Shiffrin broke the modern era (since 1948) record for the most individual world championship medals.
Alessandro Trovati/AP
