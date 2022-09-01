 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Breaking new ground | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Breaking new ground

News News |

Chris Dillmann
  

Officials from Vail Health, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and Eagle County break ground Thursday in Edwards for the Vail Health Precourt Healing Center. The building will provide much-needed mental health and behavioral health services in Eagle County.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism