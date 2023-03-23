 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Digging out | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Digging out

News News |

Chris Dillmann
  

Snow is cleared off the field Thursday at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards after a fresh dump from the day before. The area picked up several inches of fresh snow from a big spring storm.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism