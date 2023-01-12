 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Gary’s legacy runs long | VailDaily.com
Addy McCord, director of Beaver Creek Ski Patrol, speaks Thursday morning to the assembled crowd at the trail sign for Gary's, the newly renamed run at Beaver Creek that honors the late Gary Shimanowitz. Shimanowitz started as a ski patroller at Beaver Creek in 1990 and, as Beaver Creek COO Nadia Guerriero said Thursday morning, “spent the next 32 years giving his life, his energy, his everything to these mountains.”
Madison Miller/Courtesy of Vail Resorts
