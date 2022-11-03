 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Let it snow | VailDaily.com
Snow falls heavily Thursday in Vail Village. Heavy snow moved through the area in the afternoon hours, shutting down Interstate 70 over Vail Pass for a few hours.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
