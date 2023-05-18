 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: New opportunities | VailDaily.com
Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: New opportunities

Chris Dillmann
  

Shana Devins, executive director with Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, works with Babe during a training session Thursday in the new Rhea Bigelow Charitable Trust Legacy Barn in McCoy. The new barn, which opened April 3, was a gift to the ranch and allows for year-round training and care for horses to help with adoption. The new barn also allows year-round programming such as riding lessons and kids activities. There is a community service day happening Saturday at the rescue, which happens Saturdays throughout summer.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

