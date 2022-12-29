Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Streaking awesome

Christmas, Hanukkah, Charlie Brown, the Canadian Brass and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/23/22 Canadian Brass with Kantorei Get into the holiday spirit with live music at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with the Canadian Brass on Friday. This lively brass quintet is sure to dazzle...

Vail’s 60th anniversary, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa visits, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/16/22 Vail’s 60th anniversary ‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort...

Fun runs in costume, the Kris Kringle Market, pop up holiday shopping and Who Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/9/22 Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k It’s time to pull out that ugly holiday sweater and sign up for the Vail Rec District’s annual Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run in Lionshead. Santa sweaters, hats and any kind...

World Cup ski racing, ice skating shows, tree lighting and holiday parade, film fest and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/2/22 Birds of Prey ski race While the rest of the world is watching FIFA World Cup Soccer, the World Cup that is happening this weekend in Beaver Creek is the alpine ski racing kind. The...