 Friday's Vail Daily cover photo: Streaking awesome
Streaking awesome

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning Thursday's World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria, making it four straight for the superstar from Edwards after back-to-back giant slalom victories on Tuesday and Wednesday and a super-G victory in St. Moritz on Dec. 18. Shiffrin’s 80th career World Cup win came on a day when teammate Paula Moltzan finished second, giving the United States its first 1-2 finish in a women's World Cup slalom since 1971.
Giovanni Auletta/AP
