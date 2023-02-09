 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: The party doesn’t stop | VailDaily.com
Friday's Vail Daily cover photo: The party doesn't stop

Chris Dillmann
  

Azan Denmon, 1, of Aurora, checks out the dance floor Thursday at the Hythe in Vail as DJ B Sharp spins the tunes during the National Brotherhood of Skiers' Happy Hour hosted by Eastern Region. The happy hour has been a different themed party in the Grand Ballroom of the Hythe throughout the week. The NBS summit in Vail runs through Sunday.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

