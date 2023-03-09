 Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Thursday night fever | VailDaily.com
Friday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Thursday night fever

Visitors get their groove on Thursday at the silent disco in Lionshead Village as a part of the Vail Après Spring Series. The series continues tonight with live music at both the I-Bridge in Vail Village and at the Lionshead bus stop.
Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily
