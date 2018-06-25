From an independent voter: Vote Mike Johnston for governor (letter)

As an independent voter in Colorado, I'm excited to be able to help decide our state's future by participating in this year's primary election. After careful consideration of the Republican and Democratic nominees, I have chosen to send in a Democratic ballot to show my support for Mike Johnston.

I believe that Mike's career path and dedication to public service is what our state should embrace as we move further into the 21st century. Our Founding Fathers back in the 18th century did not envision career politicians and the roles of money and the media that now dominate our elected bodies.

Mike has a proven track record of working for his constituents. Please consider taking the time to fill out a Democratic primary ballot and voting for Mike Johnston for governor; it's in our best interests.

Sincerely,

Kevin Foley

Vail