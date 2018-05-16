From the Battle Mountain baseball head coach: Thanks to Huskies seniors (letter)

Good afternoon. I am writing to thank the Battle Mountain Huskies baseball team seniors for their time and commitment to the program. Due to an opponent canceling our Senior Day game on Tuesday, May 8, I felt the need to write this letter.

Though it was a year of adversity, we are thankful to the seniors that stuck with it and persevered to the end. They showed character in tough times. This is admirable.

Thank you to Evan Fitzcharles, Maciek Kasprzycki, Ethan Tatreau and Nick Williams. Best of luck in your future endeavors, and keep in touch with the baseball program. Good things are on the horizon, and your efforts have us on track.

Paul M. Gallagher

BMHS Huskies baseball head coach