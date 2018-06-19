Who is to blame for Taft Conlin’s death? Parents testify in Conlin wrongful death trial

Taft Conlin was chasing powder on Vail Mountain Jan. 22, 2012, when an inbounds avalanche killed him. He was 13 years old.

As others had done all day, Taft and some friends entered Prima Cornice through a lower gate. The upper gate was closed.

After Taft climbed up, an avalanche swept him away and killed him.

His parents, Dr. Louise Ingalls and Dr. Stephen Conlin, sued Vail Resorts for negligence. They say if the ski company wanted the run closed, their staff should have closed both gates.

The ski company says Taft climbed into a closed area. They say if you have to climb to an area, it's closed.

Below you'll find a digest of the Vail Daily's coverage of the Taft Conlin case so far.

'It might get progressively easier, but it doesn't ever go away.' Taft Conlin's parents recall the day their son died

Published June 18, 2018

“Taft’s parents, Dr. Louise Ingalls and Dr. Stephen Conlin, testified Monday, June 18, the day before what would have been their son’s 20th birthday.” The heartbreaking testimony from Taft Conlin’s parents starts the second week of the wrongful death trial.

Vail ski patrollers recount the day Taft Conlin died; lower Prima Cornice was 'good to go' for skiing, they said

Published June 15, 2018

“The Vail Resorts ski patrollers testifying for their company have more than 100 years of combined experience, and all testified that they are unaware of anyone hiking up from Prima Cornice’s lower gate to access better snow.” Consistent testimony from Vail Resorts ski patrollers left Jim Heckbert, the attorney for Taft Conlin’s parents, unconvinced.

Jury shown video of Taft Conlin's final, fatal run as Vail skier death case wraps first week

Published June 15, 2018

“The courtroom was stone silent as it watched the last moments of young Taft Conlin’s life. GoPro video from Conlin and another of the boys with whom he was skiing wrapped up the first week of testimony in the wrongful death lawsuit his parents filed against Vail Resorts. ” Videos of Taft Conlin’s final ski run are viewed in court.

Skiers say they climb, patrollers say they're not aware as testimony continues in Taft Conlin skier death trial

Published June 14, 2018

“A six-person jury will decide what was closed and wasn’t on Jan. 22, 2012, the day an in-bounds avalanche on Vail Mountain killed 13-year-old Taft Conlin.” The Vail Resorts website listed Prima Cornice as open the day Conlin died. Testimony continues in the Taft Conlin skier death trial.

Testimony begins in Taft Conlin wrongful death case; skiers, ski patroller take the stand on Day 2

Published June 13, 2018

“Keith Reihe worked with Vail Resorts for decades as a ski patroller and retired in April. He was in his 17th year on patrol on Jan. 22, 2012. Reihe said he has no knowledge that people make that climb from the lower Prima Cornice gate when the upper gate is closed.” Day 2 of the Taft Conlin wrongful death case includes testimony from skiers and ski patrollers.

Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts hits court, will continue for up to three weeks

Published June 12, 2018

“A jury will decide where the truth lies in a wrongful death lawsuit against Vail Resorts.

Either Taft Conlin hiked up further than the length of a football field and higher than a 10-story building to access closed terrain on Vail Mountain’s Prima Cornice run, causing his own death, or Vail Resorts failed to properly restrict access to the terrain and that negligence caused Conlin’s death.”

Opening statements and witness testimony in the three-week civil trial began Tuesday, June 12 for the Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts.

