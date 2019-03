EAGLE — Frost Creek, a four-season mountain club located up Brush Creek Road outside of Eagle, will host a Summer Job Fair March 15 at the Frost Creek Clubhouse from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Positions include indoor and outdoor golf staff, outdoors-related groundwork and golf course maintenance jobs to restaurant server, food preparation, concierge, lifeguards, and housekeeping positions.

"We're looking for outgoing, detail-oriented applicants for a wide range of seasonal positions," said Mike Gibbs, general manager at Frost Creek. "Employment at Frost Creek is perfect for someone who works on the ski mountain or in an industry that provides only ski season employment. Most positions start in May and conclude around Halloween making the transition back to resort-oriented work nearly seamless. We also offer competitive wages, a great culture, shift meals, and golf and restaurant benefits."

Frost Creek has a Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course and 2.5 miles of private fly-fishing water. In addition, the club has more than 25 activities and amenities suited to the mountain lifestyle. Members are a mix of Eagle County locals, Front Range residents and members from all over the United States. Frost Creek also offers cabins for use by out-of-town members while visiting the club.

"If you are a hard worker looking for a great summer season position in a fun and professional environment you should attend the Frost Creek Job Fair,” Gibbs said.

For information about the Frost Creek Job Fair, go to http://www.frostcreek.com/jobfair.