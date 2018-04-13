Full payment property tax deadline for Eagle County is April 30

EAGLE COUNTY — The deadline for full payment of 2017 property taxes due in 2018 is Monday, April 30. Payments must be made in U.S. funds and issued by a U.S. bank. Payment options include online, in person and by mail.

Online payments can be made at http://www.eaglecounty.us/treasurer under "Property Tax Search — Pay." The Treasurer's Office must pass through the fees incurred for credit card and e-check transactions, and as such there is a $1 fee to pay online using a checking account and a 2.5 percent fee for credit card transactions.

Users of the online payment system are advised that when searching for an account by physical address, it's often easier to locate an account by searching for only the street name and city and then selecting from the list, as opposed to entering a house number.

Payments by check should be made payable to Eagle County Treasurer and delivered in person to 500 Broadway in Eagle or mailed to P.O. Box 479, Eagle, CO 81631. Payments postmarked by April 30 meet the deadline; however, note that only U.S. Postal Service postmarks are accepted. Residents intending to use bill-pay options available through many banks should schedule payments at least one week before the deadline to ensure these payments arrive on time.

Payments can also be deposited into the 24-hour drop boxes, used for ballots at election time, located outside of county offices in Eagle and El Jebel. Those with property taxes being escrowed by a bank or mortgage company should check with their provider before making a tax payment.

First half payments are still being accepted; however the deadline was Feb. 28 and these accounts now have interest due. Second half payments are due on June 15.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact the Treasurer's Office at 970-328-8860 for assistance in using a credit card or electronic check payment, to verify the amount due or with any other questions.