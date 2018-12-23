Full-strength beers roll into stores and parks across Colorado on Jan. 1

As the sun rises on New Year's Day, delivery trucks will be on their way to hundreds of supermarkets and convenience stores across Colorado.

They'll be loaded with beer — and not just any beer. Full-strength beer.

On Jan. 1, after years of debate, Colorado's unusual booze rules are set to change. The state will effectively erase its 3.2 beer law, a Prohibition-era restriction that prevented most general stores from selling full-strength beer.

Among other changes coming into effect:

All forms of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in most state parks. Full-strength beer, wine and champagne will be allowed in Denver parks. Currently, those areas are limited to 3.2 beer.

Convenience and grocery stores with beer licenses can start selling full-strength beer, including nearly 200 in Denver alone.

Grocery and convenience stores can start delivering beer, as liquor stores already do.

A limited number of additional grocery stores will be allowed to sell liquor and wine.

