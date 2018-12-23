Full-strength beers roll into stores and parks across Colorado on Jan. 1
December 23, 2018
As the sun rises on New Year's Day, delivery trucks will be on their way to hundreds of supermarkets and convenience stores across Colorado.
They'll be loaded with beer — and not just any beer. Full-strength beer.
On Jan. 1, after years of debate, Colorado's unusual booze rules are set to change. The state will effectively erase its 3.2 beer law, a Prohibition-era restriction that prevented most general stores from selling full-strength beer.
Among other changes coming into effect:
- All forms of alcoholic beverages will be allowed in most state parks. Full-strength beer, wine and champagne will be allowed in Denver parks. Currently, those areas are limited to 3.2 beer.
- Convenience and grocery stores with beer licenses can start selling full-strength beer, including nearly 200 in Denver alone.
- Grocery and convenience stores can start delivering beer, as liquor stores already do.
- A limited number of additional grocery stores will be allowed to sell liquor and wine.
