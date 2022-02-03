Fun facts and things to know about the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

The Colorado Snowsports museum hosted an event last week about the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The Colorado Snowsports Museum houses history that dates back to the first Winter Olympics held in Chamonix, France in 1924.

PollyB.Photo/Courtesy photo.

Are you ready for the Olympics? Last week, reporter Matt Renoux from 9News and Ron Mooney from the Colorado Snowsports Museum spent the evening talking to a full house as well as viewers on Zoom about the 2022 Winter Games during the museum’s “Through the Lens” series.

Renoux has covered six Olympic Games in person during his career and also worked on preview stories in Tokyo in 2019 to share once the 2020 Olympics, which were actually held in 2021 due to COVID-19. Rooney has been to many Olympic Games and even sported his 1980 Olympic Winter Games t-shirt from Lake Placid, New York, with “Roni the Racoon” on it. Together, their knowledge of the Games past and present got the crowd amped for what’s coming in Beijing.

Here are some trivia, fun facts and things watch for in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China