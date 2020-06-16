Fund set up for family of Sebastian Rodriguez Castro

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of missing 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro, who went missing June 5 from his home in Eagle.

“This GoFund Me page is set up to help with the financial burden the family is facing while being out of work to search for their beloved child. Please have it in your heart to donate to and share this page,” the organizer wrote on the page.

Click here to visit the Sebastian Rodriguez Castro Family Fund on GoFundMe.

Authorities were contacted immediately after the child went missing over a week ago and the search for the missing child hasn’t stopped. More than 500 volunteers scoured the surrounding area on June 6, as well as over 30 emergency services agencies over the next couple of days.

On June 7, the volunteer effort was called off after the boy’s shoe was found in the river as well as the phone he was carrying when he went missing. Search efforts by rescue crews continue to focus on the river.

No new clues have been reported since June 7.

“Sebastian has now been missing for over a week and the family is heartbroken. The search continues, and all leads are being followed up on. You may follow the Eagle County PIO Facebook Page for updates on Sebastian’s case. We would kindly ask that you only get your information from this page as it is updated daily and the information is extremely credible,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“If you have any information that may help in locating Sebastian we ask that you please call the non-emergency phone number for Vail Public Safety and Communications Center at 970-479-2200,” it concludes.