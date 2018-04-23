Funding applications open for Eagle County’s Neighborhood Partnership Program

EAGLE COUNTY — Eagle County's Neighborhood Partnership Program is now accepting applications. The program provides assistance in developing small-scale projects for less than $10,000 on public property and/or neighborhood common areas, supporting the public improvement initiatives of local organizations.

There are no deadlines for the 2018 program; applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure responsiveness to grass-roots community project needs. Applications may be submitted in either English or Spanish.

Examples of projects that will be considered for funding and assistance include:

• Improvements to public safety, active transportation amenities and accessibility (sidewalk improvements, ADA access, Safe Routes to Schools, signage, lighting, etc.)

• Parks and playgrounds

• Public art or beautification

• Community gardens, landscape demonstration projects

• Storm water management and water quality protection

A cost-share and maintenance commitment from the applicant is recommended, which can be achieved through cash contributions, in-kind contributions and/or donated labor.

An online application, frequently asked questions and information on past projects can be found at http://www.eaglecounty.us/npp in both English and Spanish. For additional information, contact Adam Palmer at 970-328-8734 or at adam.palmer@eaglecounty.us.