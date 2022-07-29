Fundraiser in memory of Vail area local Brandon Merritt raises over $200,000 for people with neurofibromatosis

B Happy recipient Savanna, who lost a leg to NF at eight years old, on a 2016 ski trip in Vail.

Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundtaion/Courtesy photo

The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation raised over $200,000 at its inaugural Eagle County fundraising event held at Donovan Pavilion in Vail on July 25, generating financial support and awareness for people with neurofibromatosis.

Merritt was eight months old when he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, commonly known as NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve endings throughout the body. Though rare, NF is more prevalent than cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, Tay-Sachs disease, and Huntington’s disease combined, and affects 1 in 3,000 births. Tumors form regularly and unpredictably, leading to a broad range of health issues that can be life-threatening.

Merritt and his family had been visiting the Vail Valley throughout his life, and after graduating high school, Merritt decided that he wanted to move to Beaver Creek. He spent his winters working on the mountain in guest services and his summers working at Cordillera, and for four years he lived happily in one of his favorite places in the world.

On Feb. 2, 2011, after completing his shift at Beaver Creek, Merritt died in his sleep from an undetected tumor in his chest cavity. He was only 22.

Following his death, his two older sisters, Jessica Roberts and Stephanie Johnson, founded B The Difference, The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation, in his honor, to support individuals struggling with NF and provide relief from the financial, physical, and psychological demands of the disorder. The foundation supports two programs: the B Happy program, which provides five-day all-expense paid vacations for selected NF recipients and their families, and the B Kind program, which provides support to families in the form of food, medical and educational assistance.

Brandon’s mother and executive director of the foundation, Debbie Merritt, speaks at the inaugural Vail Valley fundraiser.

Brooke Heather/Courtesy photo

B Happy has taken dozens of families on paid vacations to Florida, Colorado and Boston — Brandon Merritt’s three favorite places in the world — to give people with NF an opportunity to relax and break free from the endless routine of hospital visits. NF patients are often in and out of hospitals, undergoing treatment to mitigate tumors throughout their lifetime, which Johnson said puts vacation at the very bottom of the list.

“When your whole life revolves around doctors and disease, that mental break — not everyone can afford to do it,” Johnson said. “How can they justify going on vacation when there’s medical bills that need to be paid, they have medications they need to pay for? What may not seem like a huge thing to a lot of people, we get to provide that to somebody who might never have dreamed of going on a vacation to the beach, or to the mountains, or to a cool city.”

The B Happy trips are hosted by local volunteers who serve as guides and facilitators for the activities. Lindsay Hardy, now an Avon Town Council member, used to work with Merritt as a ticketer in the Beaver Creek lift lines. Now, in his memory, she volunteers to host families each year in the valley.

B Happy recipient Kevin Cahn goes zip lining in Colorado.

Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation/Courtesy photo

“Even when I’m busy, I will always find a way to host at least one family because it makes me feel closer to Brandon,” Hardy said. “To bring families out here to Brandon’s favorite place is really cool, because they don’t have to think about the hospital visits, they don’t have to think about where they are going to get the money to take a trip like that, and it’s incredible to be a part of that. You see the happiness in them, you see the weight being lifted off their shoulders.”

When everything shut down during the pandemic, the foundation had to pivot away from the trip model for a few years, and instead started the B Kind program, sending checks to support services and meet the needs of NF families across the country. Now that travel is becoming safe again for those who are immuno-compromised, the B Happy trips and B Kind funding are working double time to bring families joy and relief.

In the years since Brandon’s death, the members of the Merritt family have all become deeply ingrained in the Vail Valley community. Roberts and Johnson both met their husbands out here, and now live full time in Eagle County, and his parents spend most of their year in Beaver Creek.

With so much continued support for the organization from Brandon’s friends and friends of the family in the valley, Johnson said that they knew it was time to bring a fundraiser to Vail, where B Happy recipients have enjoyed trips and Brandon lived out his final days doing what he loved.

Bidders celebrate big wins and impactful donations at Monday’s fundraiser for B The Difference, The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation at Donovan Pavilion in Vail.

Brooke Heather/Courtesy photo

The inaugural Bling and Blue Jeans fundraiser took place at the Donovan Pavilion on Monday. The event garnered silent auction donations from businesses all over the county and was met by a groundswell of support from locals who have been touched by Brandon’s story.

“His friends from the valley are what prompted all of this: people being kind to him and making him happy,” Johnson said. “The sign of a true friendship is being there for somebody through thick and thin, and they have continued with their friendship by supporting the organization. In his memory, we try to provide kindness and happiness to other people, because that’s what we’ve been shown by those who loved him.”

Johnson said that they plan to make the fundraiser an annual event, and will continue to bring families affected by NF to the valley to enjoy its beauty, acceptance, and adventure, just as Brandon did. For more information about B The Difference, The Brandon Merritt Charitable Foundation, or to donate directly to the cause, visit BTheDifference.org .