Funeral is in Gypsum on Thursday, Feb. 15, for Olivia, ‘Liv’ Ortega, of Eagle

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Ortega family and our community suffered the tragic loss of Olivia Lynn "Liv" Ortega, who had just celebrated her 13th birthday three days prior. The Ortega family has been members of the Vail Valley for more than 24 years, having raised Olivia and her two older siblings here since birth. Because all three kids have attended multiple schools, many families share this loss across the valley. It is a tragic loss of a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

Liv followed her older sister and developed a passion for volleyball and animals. She was playing with United Volleyball in Glenwood Springs. She also loved the water, backpacking, fishing and the outdoors.

Liv was gentle and kind with an infectious and contagious smile. Her friends say that she always went out of her way to make them feel better. She is remembered with much love by her parents, Kelly and Vickie Ortega, sister Alyssa, brother Jonus, all from Eagle and her grandparents, Raymond and Irene Zacher from Rapid City, South Dakota. Liv also leaves behind a very large family that includes many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Liv is preceded in death by grandparents Liberato and Virginia Ortega.

Funeral services for Liv will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 934 Gypsum Creek Road, Gypsum 81637. All are welcome and invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the "Olivia 'Liv' Foundation" at http://www.youcaring.com. This fund has been created to help families in our valley who might need assistance with any type of mental health support.