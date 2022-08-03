Fungus among us: The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival returns Friday

Some of the top mushroom species — such as chanterelles, King Boletes and morels — grow right in our backyard.

The Eagle Mushroom and Wild Food Festival is back this weekend, offering educational presentations from experts in the field, cooking classes with locally foraged fungi and multiple community events to stoke interest and appreciation for the power of wild foods.

The Colorado high country is a hotspot for mushroom foraging, with some of the top mushroom species — such as chanterelles, King Boletes and morels — growing right in our backyard. Tom Boni started the Mushroom and Wild Food Festival to bring expert knowledge in mycology to the valley and give locals the information needed to become successful foragers and consumers of wild food.

​​ “My whole purpose of being involved with this for 14 years is to share the information about wild food and wild mushrooms that are available here in the mountains,” Boni said. “It is really to share information so that people can do this on their own.”

This year, Boni lowered the price of the speaker presentations to make these expert interactions more accessible for the community. For $50, ticket holders get access to a Friday night meet and greet with the speakers, the 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. speaker series on Saturday and a mushroom identification session on Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The speaker series and guided forays are also being offered at a reduced youth price, available at $25 for people 25 and younger. Boni said it is a priority of his to involve younger populations in the festival, and he doesn’t want cost to be a barrier.

“At last year’s events, I said I really feel that we’ve got the price a little too high, and we’re not getting young people,” Boni said. “I recognize that money is hard to come by, especially extra money that just used to go to a festival like this, so we’re trying to make it as affordable as we can.”

The speaker series features talks from six foragers and mycologists, presenting on topics like mushroom identification, the impact of mushrooms on human health, foraging tips, mycoremediation and more. One new speaker this year, Trent Blizzard, will be presenting on burn morel mushrooms, a species that only grows in the aftermath of a forest fire and were found in abundance locally following last summer’s Sylvan Lake Fire.

Experts identify local mushroom species for festival attendees.

Another way Boni is increasing accessibility to the festival is by hosting a community event at Eagle Town Park on Saturday evening. From 5-7 p.m. the park will host mushroom and wild food vendors, with mushroom tasting and chef presentations on site. There will also be a free live music performance from 7-10 p.m. in the park.

Boni said he will be at the park starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, offering an informal opportunity for community members to bring forward questions. The guided foraging hikes on Sunday are sold out, but Boni encourages people to keep an eye out for mushrooms on their hikes and bring what they find to him on Saturday for help identifying edible finds.

“We will have gone foraging on Thursday and Friday, so we’ll have a table with locally foraged mushrooms,” Boni said. “People that have something that they’re interested in, they may not know if it’s edible or just want to learn more about what’s out there, can come and see these mushrooms on this table and ask any questions they have. We’re here to open up this information to as many people that might be interested.”

Learn to prepare mushrooms with culinary classes and chef-prepared meals.

Learning about mushrooms is only one half of the weekend — the rest of the sessions focus on consuming them. Two mushroom cooking classes are being held at Zealous Schools on Saturday, where attendees can learn to make Crispy Mushroom Vietnamese Spring Rolls from 12:15-2 p.m. or oyster mushroom tacos from 2:30-4:15 p.m.

There are also two chef-prepared mushroom dinner options on Saturday night: a mushroom saute and pasta ragu bar at Eagle Town Park from 5-7 p.m. for $35, or a four-course culinary dinner and wine pairing at Ti Amo Ristorante in Eagle from 6:30-9 p.m. for $125. The weekend closes with a festival celebration at 7 Hermits Brewing Company featuring a mushroom-centric buffet, cash bar and live music for $45.

To purchase tickets and see a full schedule of the weekend’s events, visit EagleMushroomFest.com .