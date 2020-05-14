High school seniors this year have not had a traditional senior spring filled with ditch days, spirit weeks and graduation ceremony prep. Students in AP Art courses have missed out on end-of-year gallery shows, where they would have gotten a chance to showcase their best work to date.

Advanced Placement art courses are meant to help students develop portfolios to submit to art schools and programs at universities with their written application. These studio-based classes don’t have an exam; instead, students submit a completed portfolio to the AP governing body, the College Board. These are judged on a five-point scale, just like the tests. Once students get to their colleges, they may be able to redeem their high scores for college credit.

The artwork here has been created by seniors at Battle Mountain High School and Eagle Valley High School and submitted by their art teachers, Max DeVito and Amanda Hawkins respectively. Artist statements have been edited for brevity and style.