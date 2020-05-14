GALLERY: Local high school seniors share their best artworks and creative process | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Gallery show: Local high school seniors share their best artworks and creative process

News News |

Casey Russell
  

Show CaptionsHide Captions

High school seniors this year have not had a traditional senior spring filled with ditch days, spirit weeks and graduation ceremony prep. Students in AP Art courses have missed out on end-of-year gallery shows, where they would have gotten a chance to showcase their best work to date.

Advanced Placement art courses are meant to help students develop portfolios to submit to art schools and programs at universities with their written application. These studio-based classes don’t have an exam; instead, students submit a completed portfolio to the AP governing body, the College Board. These are judged on a five-point scale, just like the tests. Once students get to their colleges, they may be able to redeem their high scores for college credit.

The artwork here has been created by seniors at Battle Mountain High School and Eagle Valley High School and submitted by their art teachers, Max DeVito and Amanda Hawkins respectively. Artist statements have been edited for brevity and style.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more