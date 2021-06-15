Gardner, Bertuglia reelected to Holy Cross board

Klesner claims open seat after garnering 16% of the vote

An election for the Holy Cross Energy board of directors has yielded the reelection of two incumbents while a new candidate claimed an open seat, Holy Cross announced in a news release Tuesday.

Incumbent Kristen Bertuglia of the Northern District was reelected with 31% of the vote, while Robert Gardner of the Southern District won his reelection with 44% of the vote. Meanwhile, Keith Klesner won his first term on the board by garnering 16% of the vote.

Kristen Bertuglia



Robert Gardner



Keith Klesner



In total, 10 individuals were nominated for three seats on the board of Holy Cross Energy, a not-for-profit member-owned electric cooperative. The election concluded June 10.

“This year’s election was filled with many highly qualified candidates, and we thank all of them for their interest in serving on HCE’s board of directors.” said Board Chair Dave Munk in a release. “We also congratulate Ms. Bertuglia, Mr. Klesner and Mr. Gardner on their election.”

This will be Bertuglia’s fourth term serving on the Holy Cross board of directors. She is the town of Vail’s environmental sustainability director and is also currently serving at the Colorado Communities for Climate Action chair.

“Klesner will be joining the board for the first time,” the release states. “He is a principal program manager with Microsoft and will be bringing 20-plus years of planning reliable and efficient infrastructure for federal and corporate clients as well as leading green building design and construction and integrate renewable power on dozens of projects.”

In the Southern District, three candidates were nominated: Brian Davies, incumbent Gardner and Brian Rose.

Gardner has served on the board since 2012. Prior to that he worked for Holy Cross for over 30 years in operations, administrative and executive management positions, retiring in 2005.

The Holy Cross board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors, and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the board of directors, including a map of districts, visit HolyCross.com/board .