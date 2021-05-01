Garfield County evangelical likes Boebert challenging Congressional leadership

Rifle resident Ed Green plays some pool in the basement of his home that he calls the "bunker" where he video calls into the Rifle City Council meetings.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democrat and Republican voters in our communities. Click here to read an introduction to the series.

Staunch conservative, evangelical Christian and current Rifle City Council Member Ed Green is so far impressed by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ability to challenge what he considers the status quo.

“I think that she’s one of the few conservatives in Congress that has had the guts to challenge the progressive and socialist leadership in Congress,” he said. “Like her, I am an evangelical Christian, I’m a veteran, I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment, I’m a supporter, of course, of religious freedom, freedom of speech, and I think those are the cornerstones of her beliefs and what she’s trying to protect in Congress.”

Now in his second term as a Rifle City Council member, Green has worked many years in the energy sector, at one point working for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. He’d go on to work at Rocky Flats nuclear energy facility in Denver and later became a materials manager for the interspace and communications division for Hughes Aircraft Co. He’d later manage a cleanup project for a nuclear facility in Ohio before becoming the manager of Garfield County for 13 years.

Prior to coming back to Colorado, he ended his full-time career as a city manager of North Palm Beach, Florida. Green also served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977.

Green said he definitely plans to vote Republican come 2022. Part of the reason is based on a trip he made to a Club 20 meeting in Grand Junction, where Boebert, R-Colo., gave a speech in early April.

Rifle resident and City Councilor Ed Green at his home in Rifle.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

“She has a very relaxed delivery approach,” he said. “She gets in front of the podium and basically talks to the crowd, and I think that’s pretty compelling. And I think she also talks to the fact of our historical traditions and our values that emanate from those historical traditions, and now she wants to protect them.”

When it comes to the current state of national politics, however, Green said the nation is “hopelessly divided and polarized.”

“You don’t see very many moderates in the world anymore. You either have to be a conservative or progressive,” he said. “There is no middle ground in America anymore. There is no room for compromise anymore. I think that, unfortunately, progressives and their socialist friends really encourage that because socialists like to divide the population into groups and take control through the country through that, and you’ve seen that.”