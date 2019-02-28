 Gargoyle awakens for DIA’s 24th anniversary, startling and amusing passersby | VailDaily.com

Gargoyle awakens for DIA’s 24th anniversary, startling and amusing passersby

KIRK MITCHELL | The Denver Post
Screenshot from @DenAirport Twitter feed

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS AND ALERTS SUBMIT YOUR NEWS TIPS OR PHOTOS MOST POPULAR A Denver high school gave parents the option to keep their kids out of a Black History Month assembly. The outrage prompted a policy change. Speeding driver crashes stolen Ferrari in Arvada, dies at scene Broncos GM John Elway preaches optimism; Sanders, Wolfe to return Suspect in Denver City Hall threat identified as a person in “crisis,” police say In response to “red flag” gun bill, Fremont becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county Editorial: There have been too many missed chances for a “red flag” law to save lives in ColoradoIf the blue, fiery-eyed demon Bronco statue just outside of Denver International Airport wasn’t enough to unnerve passengers streaming down the airport’s concourse, a talkative gargoyle may do the trick.

If the blue, fiery-eyed demon Bronco statue just outside of Denver International Airport wasn't enough to unnerve passengers streaming down the airport's concourse, a talkative gargoyle may do the trick.

"Wha'. Ah. Oh. Damn!" a woman replies as she backs away from a gargoyle that had just come to life and addressed her.

"That's a little too close for comfort, lady," the gargoyle statue had just told her as its lips started moving.

Apparently able to see her startled reaction, the gargoyle responded in kind: "What, you've never seen a talking gargoyle before. Welcome to Illuminati Headquarters … I mean, Denver International Airport."

The gargoyle's sudden appearance on a pedestal in DIA's concourse was one surprising feature commemorating the airport's anniversary.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.