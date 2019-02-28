Gargoyle awakens for DIA’s 24th anniversary, startling and amusing passersby

If the blue, fiery-eyed demon Bronco statue just outside of Denver International Airport wasn't enough to unnerve passengers streaming down the airport's concourse, a talkative gargoyle may do the trick.

"Wha'. Ah. Oh. Damn!" a woman replies as she backs away from a gargoyle that had just come to life and addressed her.

"That's a little too close for comfort, lady," the gargoyle statue had just told her as its lips started moving.

Apparently able to see her startled reaction, the gargoyle responded in kind: "What, you've never seen a talking gargoyle before. Welcome to Illuminati Headquarters … I mean, Denver International Airport."

The gargoyle's sudden appearance on a pedestal in DIA's concourse was one surprising feature commemorating the airport's anniversary.

On our 24th bday, DEN not only got wiser, we also got a little weirder. Our gargoyle friend is giving travelers his 2 cents, & surprising them with smiles & plenty of laughs. Who knows, maybe we'll see our friend again. #DENFiles #conspiracy #denver #gargoyle #illuminati pic.twitter.com/TVuCuR8Pfu — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 28, 2019

