Gas leak in Edwards causes traffic delays on Hwy 6, student transportation issues

A gas leak incident on Highway 6 temporarily closed both EB and WB lanes near Eagle River Village in Edwards Wednesday afternoon. One lane is now open. Continue to expect delays.

Students who live in the affected area have been taken back to school. No transportation will be provided tonight for June Creek Elementary, Berry Creek Middle, Battle Mountain High School and Edwards Elementary. Parents will need to come and pick their students up when they are able.

This story will be updated as new information is released.