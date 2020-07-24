Gas leak in Gypsum; intersection closed at White Tail and Timberwolf | VailDaily.com
Gas leak in Gypsum; intersection closed at White Tail and Timberwolf

There is a gas leak at the intersection of White Tail and Timberwolf in Gypsum, according to Eagle County Alerts. The intersection is closed; avoid the area if possible.

