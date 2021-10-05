North frontage road in Vail reopens after gas leak closure

A Vail police vehicle reroutes traffic on the north frontage road in Vail during a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

North Frontage Road in Vail reopened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening following a nearly three-hour shutdown between Buffehr Creek Road and Saddleridge Loop in Vail due a gas leak in the area.

Emergency crews and Xcel Energy workers remain on the scene of the leak at a construction site in West Vail in the area of 1783 North Frontage Road. Responders were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the Marriott Residence Inn site to find that a 4-inch gas line had been damaged.

Between 40 and 50 residents were displaced because of the leak, and the town opened up Donovan Pavilion and provided food for those who were displaced.

This story will be updated.