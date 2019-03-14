Gas leak closes Edwards Access Road; use Miller Ranch Rd as a detour

Gas leak closes Edwards Access Road; use Miller Ranch Rd as a detourStaff ReportMarch 14, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportMarch 14, 2019There is a gas leak at the construction site on Edwards Access Rd. Please use Miller Ranch Rd as a detour. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsAspen parents face felony charges after giving coke to minor, alcohol to othersObituary: Lauren Elizabeth Mutter, May 20, 1987 – Mar. 9, 2019Beloved Vail Valley woman dies in single-car crashLIVE storm updates: Vail Pass reopens, bomb cyclone blasts Colorado