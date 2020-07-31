Gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail

News News |

Staff Report
  

Crews are on scene at a gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail.
gas

Crews are currently on scene of a gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail, according to Eagle County Alerts. Please avoid the area if possible. Residents are also advised to close outside doors and windows.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more