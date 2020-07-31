Gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail
Crews are currently on scene of a gas leak on Trout Pond Lane in EagleVail, according to Eagle County Alerts. Please avoid the area if possible. Residents are also advised to close outside doors and windows.
