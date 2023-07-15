Gentlemen of Aspen storm back to defeat Vail Rugby Club 33-31

The Vail Rugby Club got out to a 26-5 first-half lead before falling to the Gentlemen of Aspen 33-31 on Saturday at the Vail Athletic Fields.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Saturday featured another vintage rivalry game between the Vail Rugby Club and Gentlemen of Aspen. Unfortunately, it didn’t end with the good guys finishing first.

“I think we had a really good game for most of the time,” said Vail’s Diego Fortuny after Aspen overcame a 26-5 first-half deficit, storming back for a 33-31 victory at the Vail Athletic Fields.

“I think our guys got a little fatigued,” added coach Chris Hathaway, who was doing double-duty, actually playing on the field as well.

After a back-and-forth first 10 minutes, Aspen scored the first try of the game to go up 5-0. Vail responded immediately, driving downfield before handing off to Fortuny. The former Argentinian pro slammed his way through Aspen’s wall of resistance and stretched the ball down over the try line for his team’s first points.

Diego Fortuny fights for Vail Rugby Club’s first try on Saturday, tying the game at 5-5. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“Like I said to the boys before the game — this is our house, this is our fortress — so we have to be physical. We have to let them know we are here,” Fortuny stated. His message, and his bullying on the field, set the tone for Vail for the rest of the half. Shortly after, Jensen Rawlings streaked 70-yards down field before passing it over his head to Jacob Goeppner. Goeppner not only sprinted into the try zone corner but made a heads-up play to dash back toward the middle and down the ball front and center to the goalposts, aiding his kicker’s extra-point angle.

Jensen Rawlings tosses the ball back to his teammate, Jacob Goeppner who would run in for the try, giving Vail it’s first lead of Saturday’s game. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Rawlings got his own score (and successful extra points, worth two points) on all three, made it 21-5 Vail. Before the dominant first half was over, Seimou Smith sliced up the Gentlemen with a dazzling open-field display, running in for the 26-5 advantage. Vail almost poured in another score before time ran out, maintaining possession and driving within ten yards before a turnover.

Seimou Smith slices through a group of Aspen defenders to score a try late in the first half. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“We had a lot of continuity in our offense and our defensive pressure was impeccable,” Hathaway said regarding the first half.

“We were coming up off the line, putting pressure on their offense, so they couldn’t really do much and our tackles were pretty sound. So, I’d say our defense was a big part of that first 30 minutes.”

The second half, however, was a different story.

Jensen Rawlings runs upfield for a first-half try. The Vail Rugby Club burst out to a 26-5 lead in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Gentlemen of Aspen. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

It was Aspen’s turn to open the floodgates and run. By the midway point of the second 40-minute half, they’d cut things to 31-19.

“I think our guys got a little fatigued,” Hathaway diagnosed. Throughout the second, Aspen’s superior bench play — despite a rash of in-game injuries — proved instrumental.

“Their subs had a really good impact,” Fortuny lauded of his team’s rivals, a bitter but friendly relationship which goes back more than 50 years.

“We brought in some subs, our scrums kind of got weaker, people weren’t in the right position,” Hathaway added. “That disorganization really affected us and people not stepping up to the plate when we needed them to.”

The back-breaking moment came when Vail dropped the ball deep in the Aspen zone. The Gentlemen picked it up and ran nearly the length of the field for the try.

“We dropped it,” Fortuny said. “We struggled with that in the second half. It’s effort — it doesn’t require any talent.”

Aspen booted home the extra point to take a 33-31 lead with five minutes remaining. Vail, eager to stave off a loss on the home field which they helped build — a healthy contingent of old boys who laid that sod 51 years ago were storytelling on the sidelines all game (article to come, don’t worry) — fought their way down field in the final minute.

Fortuny secured the ball coming out of a maul and carried it outside to the right. He didn’t, however, have the necessary support arrive in time, and an Aspen player pounced in after the tackle, going for the poach. Fortuny was called for not releasing, handing the Gentlemen possession as the final seconds ticked away.

The Vail Rugby Club and Gentlemen of Aspen will play two more times this season, on July 29 and Aug. 5. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“In that place of the field you have to be really calm,” Fortuny said of the game’s final play. “We practiced before the game — we gotta have a plus-one in our mauls. The guy wasn’t there. Those small details, they (need to) switch on in the right moment, and I think that’s something that we’re missing.”

Vail will face Aspen again on July 29 and Aug. 5. Both games are on the road. Fortuny knows his role as a veteran is to help the young team continue to mature in their play.

“Some points are non-negotioables — hard work and putting everything on the field,” he stated. Fortuny felt one area which was lacking was how the entire team reacts after making a mistake.

“We have to learn from that and step up for the next week. We’re going to face them again, we’re going to have another opportunity and I think that’s the good thing of rugby.”

As far as next week’s rematch?

“It’s going to be another hell of a game,” the star said.

Hathaway added some good, old-fashioned trash talk.

“Congrats on the win, but we lost that game,” he smiled.

“You didn’t win that.”

