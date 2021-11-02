Geoff Grimmer, Nick Sunday leading the two races for Eagle Town Council

Eagle Town Council candidates participate in a forum on Oct. 21, 2021, in Eagle. In the back, from left: Weston Arbogast, Shawn Bruckman, Jamie Woodworth Foral, Weston Gleiss, Judson Haims, Sarah Parrish, Nick Sunday and Geoff Grimmer. Janet Bartnik was unable to attend.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily

Incumbent Geoff Grimmer was leading over newcomer Weston Gleiss in the run for the Eagle Town Council’s sole four-year term with 59% to Gleiss’s 41% as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Big projects take time,“ Grimmer said Tuesday evening, saying he would be grateful for the opportunity to spend four more years serving his community.

Still, it is much too early to celebrate and Gleiss has run a great campaign, Grimmer said. Just under 1,700 ballots cast by Eagle voters had been counted as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Of the seven candidates running for the three two-year seats up this election, newcomer Nick Sunday led the pack with 18% of the vote followed by incumbent Janet Bartnik (17%) and Sarah Parrish (16%).

Nick Sunday (middle) and Geoff Grimmer (right) were the front-runners in their respective races for the Eagle Town Council’s open two-year term seats and four-year term seat as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily

If elected, Sunday and Parrish would be new to the Eagle Town Council but are by no means new to the Eagle area. Both longtime locals, Parrish is a realtor and Sunday is the operations manager of Alpine Vending & Video Inc.

“I’m humbled and, I know it’s not over yet, but I think it’s a really awesome feeling that the town of Eagle, so far, has turned out for me,” Sunday said.

“Either way, I don’t think Eagle could lose and I’m really excited for that,” he added. He expressed admiration for his fellow candidates as he sat with many of them, watching the results roll in at Bonfire Brewing Company in Eagle.

“We’re a close-knit community,” Sunday said of their decision to spend election night together.

From left: Eagle Town Council candidates Shawn Bruckman, Weston Arbogast, Nick Sunday, Sarah Parrish and Jamie Woodworth Foral watched the election results come in at Bonfire Brewing Company in Eagle Tuesday night.

Nick Sunday/Courtesy photo

Also looking strong are Shawn Bruckman and Judson Haims, both having earned 14% of the vote thus far. Finally, Weston Arbogast and Jamie Woodworth Foral had both earned 10% of the vote as of 7:30 p.m.

If reelected, Grimmer said he would like to interview any candidates that did not make the cut and incorporate their ideas into the work of the new Town Council.

“We’re going to need to take the time to make sure that we debrief all the candidates and make sure we cast a broad net as far as collecting ideas that could be useful for all the residents’ quality of life,” Grimmer said Tuesday.

Some of the top issues at play this election were affordable housing, small business support, environmental sustainability and maintaining the cultural integrity of Eagle.

These issues and more were discussed in an Eagle Town Council candidate forum held by the Eagle Chamber of Commerce last month.

Election results will be updated again later Tuesday night, but results will not be finalized for another two weeks.

The four candidates elected will form the majority of the new, seven-member Town Council in a dynamic moment in Eagle’s growth.

