Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to open July 11 with new Movie Night at The Amp

The Shakedown Bar Family Band will play a Hot Summer Nights concert on July 21 at the Ford Amphitheater.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a July 11 opening of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Capacity for summer events will be limited according to public health order guidelines, and guests will be asked to follow new venue protocols.

The first event on the summer calendar is a screening of “Trolls World Tour” to kick off a new Saturday evening cinema series called Movie Night at The Amp. Movies will be screened on the venue’s 23-by-9-foot video screen, with accompanying audio through the venue’s extensive speaker system.

“The movies will be crystal clear, even in the daytime,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation, in a release.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the cinema series and showtimes are at 6:30 p.m.. The series is expected to continue until late August. The first shows will be “Trolls World Tour” on July 11, “Remember the Titans” on July 18, and Teton Gravity Research’s new mountain bike film “Accomplice” on July 25.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at grfavail.com for “Trolls World Tour” and “Remember the Titans.” Capacity in the 2,600-seat venue currently will be limited to 175 for Movie Nights with seating on the lawn only. Future Movie Nights at The Amp tickets will go onsale, online, 10 days in advance of the show at 11 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Movie Night at The Amp programming is expected to continue into late August, with additional movie selections to be announced in late July.

Hot Summer Nights

Tuesday, July 14, will mark the return of the free Hot Summer Nights concert series to The Amp with a performance from Andrew McConathy and the Drunken Hearts. This will be followed by The Shakedown Bar Family Band on July 21, and Grant Farm on July 28.

Hot Summer Nights is expected to continue into late August, with additional bands announced in late July. The venue will be divided into two sections, “East” and “West”, with each side limited to a capacity of 175. Each section will be general admission, have its own entrance, exit, restrooms and concessions, and will have lawn and pavilion seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ticketholders will be asked to maintain social distancing protocols while in their seats. For more information visit grfavail.com/covid19-policy/.

Tickets are available online at grfavail.com beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday for Andrew McConathy and the Drunken Hearts. Tickets will be available at 11 a.m. 10 days in advance of future Hot Summer Nights shows. Tickets are free and are general admission, but must be reserved online. When reserving a ticket, guests will have the option to include a suggested donation to the “Turn Up The Amp” matching fund.

Make all Hot Summer Nights ticket reservations online. For more information on tickets and reservations, call 970.845.TIXS (8497).

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival will return with seven Chamber Concert events beginning July 16 and running through Aug. 6. Details on concert programming, tickets, and more are available at BravoVail.org.

Community events and more

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will also host the popular community events like art classes from Alpine Arts Center, Betty Ford Alpine Garden’s “Chefs in the Garden” and more. Visit grfavail.com for more.

Food and drink

Concessions at The Amp will be limited in comparison to years’ past. Guests can expect a revised selection of beer, white/red/sparkling wine, vodka, tequila, kombucha, canned cocktails, water, soda, chips, popcorn, candy, and cheese plates. The grill is not expected to open in 2020, however, guests are allowed to bring in their own food. A limited number of concessions windows will be open based on capacity.

New safety protocols and COVID-19 policies

The Ford Amphitheater has instituted important new safety protocols, including increased cleaning and disinfecting, touchless entry, limited capacity within the venue, and face-covering policies.

The venue bag policy has changed as well: only clear bags will be allowed in order to help maintain touchless entry. Guests may bring commercially-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages and food, blankets, and low-profile folding chairs with less than 5-inch-long legs, among other items. The Amp will not be renting chairs this season. Learn more here.

Face coverings will be required to enter and must be worn in common areas of the venue, but may be removed once a guest or family group is properly seated and socially distanced. Maximum family group size is eight. The venue typically holds up to 2,600 spectators. With a max capacity of 175-ticketed visitors per side, there will be ample room to properly social distance within the outdoor venue.

“We expect a fun, festive atmosphere, but we will also be counting on our guests to strictly follow our safety and health protocols, because not doing so could compromise the health and safety of others, and endanger our ability to provide continued events this summer,” Boyd said.

For more on the venue’s updated protocols and policies, please visit grfavail.com/covid19-policy.

Support the arts and ‘Turn Up The Amp’

The opening of The Amp will coincide with the launch of a new matching fundraising campaign.

Each donation made to the “Turn Up The Amp” Fund this July and August will be multiplied due to support from a variety of venue sponsors and partners. Sponsors will individually match each donation made, up to $10,000, allowing each dollar donated to create more than five times the impact and to provide important support for programming and operations this summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Participating match sponsors include: GMC, TIAA Bank, Nature Valley, Pacifico, Aperol, Epsolon Tequila, BluSky Restoration Contractors, Encore Electric, Meiomi Wine, Holy Cross Energy, Deep Eddy Vodka and Cocktail Squad.

The town of Vail additionally remains an important and valued partner and will continue its support of the VVF and the Ford Amphitheater this summer.

“We are fortunate to have the town of Vail, local and national sponsors, and a community that understands the value of the arts and of this spectacular venue,” said Dave Dressman, VP of sponsorship and sales for the Vail Valley Foundation, which operates The Amp. “This is an incredibly difficult time for events and live entertainment, and yet it’s something that can bring much-needed joy and happiness to all of us. We thank everyone for helping support this cause in our valley.”

Individuals looking to help support the venue can make donations in any amount, at any time, or at the time of their ticket purchase, by visiting grfavail.com/donate.

Ready to welcome guests

Summer has been good to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in one particular way: its pavilion, grounds and gardens are looking more beautiful than ever.

“We’ve had ample time to paint, plant, and fine-tune everything to bring this venue into pristine condition,” Boyd said. “Now it’s time to open the gates and welcome our neighbors and friends back into this incredible place.”