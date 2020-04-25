Get consciously cozy during COVID-19 times

Have you been cooking meals at home? Playing games with family members? Enjoying a cup of coffee in your favorite mug while looking out the window instead of trying to balance a to-go cup while navigating traffic on the way to work?

You may not have realized it, but you’ve already been living the “hygge” life.

Hygge is all about slowing down to appreciate the little things in life and make everyday moments more special. As scary as the COVDI-19 pandemic is, this shift in our everyday patterns has allowed those who have been asked to stay home a chance to practice hygge.

Hygge, pronounced hoo-ga, is the Danish art of convivial living and the Danes should know. Denmark, along with its Scandinavian neighbors, is consistently ranked as one of the happiest countries in the world according to Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen and the author of “The Little Book of Hygge.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



It doesn’t take much effort to practice the art of hygge. “Hygge is the feeling that comes from taking genuine pleasure in a moment, alone or with others,” said Alexandra Gove, creator and founder of Hygge Life retail store in Eagle-Vail with her husband Koen van Renswoude.

Working from home? Gove suggests making your workspace comfortable and cozy by using your favorite chair in the house or putting an object that is special and inspiring to you on your desk, even if your desk is your kitchen table. “Add a handmade vase for flowers or pens or a piece of artwork. Light a small candle at your desk each day just for the glow and ambiance,” Gove said.

Children can also greatly benefit from a cozy designated workspace or craft corner during this time. Find a special spot for them in their room or in a kitchen nook where they feel separated from the rest of the house activity and can slow down and focus on schoolwork or a craft.

“Put their pencils in a fun cup, hang some of their artwork on the wall or drape a blanket or a sheepskin on their chair,” Gove said. “Taking time to create a special space with them will make their time more productive and memorable and they may even look forward to doing their schoolwork.”

Make your home a cozy hygge haven and try to appreciate the little things. “Although this whole COVID-19 pandemic situation is very difficult, it can be an amazing opportunity to practice and embrace a hygge lifestyle,” Gove said