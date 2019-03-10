Girl PowHER Fashion Show raises funds for teen programs

Although it was still a winter wonderland outside, spring was in the air at the Girl PowHER Fashion show at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort on Friday, which also happened to be International Women's Day.

The mission of Girl PowHER is to help adolescent girls gain mindful awareness, bolster self-esteem and stay engaged in school through healthy activities, community service and positive mentorship.

The fifth annual Girl PowHER Fashion Show fundraiser has always been a truly local effort. Stores in Vail Village outfitted everyone in the newest spring looks. Perch, Gorsuch, Axel's and Gray Salt also brought in loads of inventory to their pop-up shops so guests could shop the looks and even purchase what they just saw on the runway after the show.

The models are local as well.

"We couldn't do this show without you all," said Amanda Precourt, the founder of Girl PowHER, during a pre-show rehearsal. "That's what makes this show so special, all of your support."

Precourt's vision to create Girl PowHER led to the collaboration with the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365. Precourt wanted a program that would help young women navigate the challenges of their adolescent and teen years. Since it’s inception in 2011, it has empowered over 700 Eagle County girls between the ages of 12 to 18.

Recommended Stories For You

One of those 700 girls is now 24-year-old Yoana Gonzalez.

"I am so grateful for this program and everything that Amanda has done. When we first started out, it was just a yoga class, but it was amazing how we were able to share so much with others, and as the program grew, we were given so many opportunities we would not have otherwise had. Amanda is amazing,” Gonzalez said.

Precourt beams when she talks about the program.

"The best thing about all the effort we've put into this is that it is working," Precourt stated during the fund-a-need portion of the program. The research shows that Girl PowHER grads are more likely to value their accomplishments and feel confident about their abilities and 60 percent of Girl PowHER graduates felt more a part of their school community. They also report improved friendships and improved communication with other girls.

To learn more about Girl PowHER, visit http://www.youthpower365.org.