Giving thanks to Eagle County Schools teachers and staff

EDWARDS — As a way of saying “thank you” as schools break for the Thanksgiving holiday, volunteers with the Education Foundation of Eagle County spent the last two days packing and delivering gift bags for every employee of Eagle County Schools.

That winds up being 1,052 gift bags — all packed and delivered by a dozen or so volunteers.

“It’s really to share our gratitude for all they are doing,” Wendy Rimel, board chair for the Education Foundation of Eagle County, said about the project. “I don’t think we realized it was that many people when we embarked on this.”

The coronavirus has been a major challenge for the school district’s employees since March.

“Keeping kids safe, teachers safe, juggling online school, in-class school, it’s just been overwhelming,” Rimel said. “EFEC believes that schools are a reflection of our community, and the great work our teachers and school staff are doing deserves, if not requires, a different expression of gratitude during this time.”

The idea for the gift bags started with Jennie Iverson, a mother with three children in Eagle County Schools and author of the cookbook, “Ski Town Brunch: Exceptional Brunches from World Class Ski Resorts.”

“She said she wanted to give one copy of the book to every single staff member in Eagle County Schools and her donation inspired us to really think about the extra supports and morale the EFEC can help provide to all our school staff during this incredibly difficult time,” Rimel said.

Other gifts and thank you notes for the bags quickly poured in from Pathfinder Internet Service, the Starting Hearts nonprofit, Alpine Bank, Colorado Mountain College, Holy Cross Energy, Comcast, Xfinity and Resort Books, which provided a copy of “Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures,” as well as other partners on the project.

Volunteers were still packing and delivering the gift bags as of late Thursday afternoon, but said they planned to have all of them delivered by around noon Friday.

