Glenwood Canyon bike path has reopened for the summer season

The Glenwood Canyon bike path is now open, after Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews made repairs and swept the path last week to make way for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We recognize, that with the low snowfall we had this year, that many people utilized the path throughout winter,” said Cary Griffin, CDOT Maintenance Supervisor. “Now that our crews have completed repairs and removed rocks that came down on the path, over the winter, we are more confident in the safety of folks using the path."

Crews will be monitoring the path daily, and in the event of inclement weather or as run off begins, will make decisions on keeping the path open or if a closure is necessary for safety.

Cyclists and pedestrians interested in utilizing the path should check the CDOT website for updates. Information can be found on the http://www.COTRIP.org page under the Travel Alerts Tab/Statewide Alerts.

In order to maintain pathway safety, CDOT also reminds cyclists and pedestrians to please obey all warning and closure signs.