 Glenwood Canyon closed Thursday afternoon; flash flood warning in effect | VailDaily.com
Glenwood Canyon closed Thursday afternoon; flash flood warning in effect

Staff reports

Interstate 70 through the Glenwood Canyon is closed Thursday afternoon after a flash flood warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning, which triggers the canyon closure by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“At 4:12 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.8 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to the warning, which runs until 6:15 p.m.

The closure points on I-70 are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle), according to CDOT. Eastbound traffic headed to the Roaring Fork Valley may have limited access at Exit 109 or on US 6, but should plan for delays during the first hour of the closure.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

